Virgin Atlantic Cargo in September 2020 is launching service to Italy, with the addition of twice weekly London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa route. Service operates from 12SEP20, with no indication of aircraft type.
VS509 LHR1350 – 1655MXP JET 46
VS510 MXP1840 – 1945LHR JET 46
Virgin Atlantic Cargo adds Milan service from Sep 2020
