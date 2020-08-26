Nouvelair Tunisie adds Djerba – Strasbourg from April 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Nouvelair Tunisie in April 2021 plans to launch scheduled Djerba – Strasbourg service, based on OAG schedules as of 23AUG20. The airline will operate this route once weekly on Wednesdays with Airbus A320, effective 07APR21.

BJ584 DJE0800 – 1140SXB 320 3
BJ585 SXB1240 – 1415DJE 320 3


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.