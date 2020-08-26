Nouvelair Tunisie in April 2021 plans to launch scheduled Djerba – Strasbourg service, based on OAG schedules as of 23AUG20. The airline will operate this route once weekly on Wednesdays with Airbus A320, effective 07APR21.
BJ584 DJE0800 – 1140SXB 320 3
BJ585 SXB1240 – 1415DJE 320 3
Nouvelair Tunisie adds Djerba – Strasbourg from April 2021
