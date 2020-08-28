French Bee in the last few days further revised planned Paris Orly – Newark launch, as reservation closure extended to 24OCT20 inclusive. The airline’s first available flight for reservation is now set on 25OCT20. Operational frequency as follows.
25OCT20 – 31OCT20 Daily
01NOV20 – 09NOV20 Day x3
10NOV20 – 21DEC20 Day x23
22DEC20 – 04JAN21 Daily
05JAN21 – 27MAR21 Day x23
Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 13MAR21.
BF720 ORY1935 – 2200EWR 359
BF721 EWR2355 – 1305+1ORY 359
Preliminary listing for summer 2021 season from 28MAR21 temporary shows 4 weekly as of 28AUG20.
French Bee delays New York service to late-October 2020; Frequency variations
Posted
French Bee in the last few days further revised planned Paris Orly – Newark launch, as reservation closure extended to 24OCT20 inclusive. The airline’s first available flight for reservation is now set on 25OCT20. Operational frequency as follows.