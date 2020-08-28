French Bee delays New York service to late-October 2020; Frequency variations

French Bee in the last few days further revised planned Paris Orly – Newark launch, as reservation closure extended to 24OCT20 inclusive. The airline’s first available flight for reservation is now set on 25OCT20. Operational frequency as follows.



25OCT20 – 31OCT20 Daily

01NOV20 – 09NOV20 Day x3

10NOV20 – 21DEC20 Day x23

22DEC20 – 04JAN21 Daily

05JAN21 – 27MAR21 Day x23



Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 13MAR21.



BF720 ORY1935 – 2200EWR 359

BF721 EWR2355 – 1305+1ORY 359



Preliminary listing for summer 2021 season from 28MAR21 temporary shows 4 weekly as of 28AUG20.