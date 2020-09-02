Delta in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Boston – St. Thomas service, previously served by the airline until August 2017. The winter seasonal service will see Boeing 757 operating on Saturdays, effective 19DEC20.
DL1961 BOS0930 – 1440STT 757 6
DL1961 STT1540 – 1910BOS 757 6
Delta resumes Boston – St. Thomas route from Dec 2020
