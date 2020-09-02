Sun Country Airlines in winter 2020 season plans to resume Minneapolis/St. Paul – St. Thomas service, previously served until April 2017. From 19DEC20, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate Minneapolis/St. Paul – St. Thomas – San Juan – Minneapolis/St. Paul triangle routing, once weekly on Saturdays.
SY787 MSP0830 – 1537STT 738 6
SY788 STT1640 – 1720SJU1825 – 2223MSP 738 6
Sun Country resumes St. Thomas service from Dec 2020
Posted
Sun Country Airlines in winter 2020 season plans to resume Minneapolis/St. Paul – St. Thomas service, previously served until April 2017. From 19DEC20, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate Minneapolis/St. Paul – St. Thomas – San Juan – Minneapolis/St. Paul triangle routing, once weekly on Saturdays.