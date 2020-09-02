Air New Zealand NW20 International operations as of 02SEP20

Air New Zealand this week gradually filed planned International service for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned operation as of 02SEP20 as follows.



Due to various travel restrictions, there are limitations of passenger traffic rights on certain route, while additional changes remain highly possible.



Auckland – Apia 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Brisbane 4 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9

Auckland – Melbourne 1 daily 787-9

Auckland – Nadi 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Niue 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Nuku’alofa 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Rarotonga 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – San Francisco 3 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Seoul Incheon 787-9 departs AKL on following dates: 13NOV20, 04DEC20, 18DEC20, 22JAN21, 19FEB21, 19MAR21

Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Sydney 8 weekly 787-9/A320neo

Auckland – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly 787-9

Brisbane – Norfolk Island 3 weekly A320neo

Sydney – Norfolk Island 3 weekly A320neo