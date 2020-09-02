Qantas Group extends Trans-Tasman reservation closure to Dec 2020

Qantas Group in recent inventory update extended Trans-Tasman service suspension into December 2020, as Qantas and Jetstar both closed reservations.



First available Qantas-operating Trans-Tasman flight for booking is scheduled on 07DEC20:

Brisbane – Auckland 14 weekly

Brisbane – Christchurch 7 weekly

Melbourne – Auckland 28 weekly

Melbourne – Christchurch 7 weekly

Melbourne – Wellington 7 weekly

Sydney – Auckland 35 weekly

Sydney – Christchurch 7 weekly

Sydney – Queenstown 10 weekly

Sydney – Wellington 14 weekly

First available Jetstar-operating Trans-Tasman flight for booking is scheduled on 01DEC20:

Gold Coast – Auckland 7 weekly

Gold Coast – Christchurch 3 weekly

Gold Coast – Queenstown 3 weekly

Gold Coast – Wellington 3 weekly

Melbourne – Auckland 7 weekly

Melbourne – Christchurch 3 weekly

Melbourne – Queenstown 6 weekly (7 weekly from 15NOV20)

Sydney – Auckland 7 weekly

Sydney – Queenstown 6 weekly (7 weekly from 15NOV20. First available flight for booking on 30NOV20)



Additional changes remain highly possible.