Qantas Group extends Trans-Tasman reservation closure to Dec 2020

Qantas Group in recent inventory update extended Trans-Tasman service suspension into December 2020, as Qantas and Jetstar both closed reservations.
First available Qantas-operating Trans-Tasman flight for booking is scheduled on 07DEC20:
Brisbane – Auckland 14 weekly
Brisbane – Christchurch 7 weekly
Melbourne – Auckland 28 weekly
Melbourne – Christchurch 7 weekly
Melbourne – Wellington 7 weekly
Sydney – Auckland 35 weekly
Sydney – Christchurch 7 weekly
Sydney – Queenstown 10 weekly
Sydney – Wellington 14 weekly
First available Jetstar-operating Trans-Tasman flight for booking is scheduled on 01DEC20:
Gold Coast – Auckland 7 weekly
Gold Coast – Christchurch 3 weekly
Gold Coast – Queenstown 3 weekly
Gold Coast – Wellington 3 weekly
Melbourne – Auckland 7 weekly
Melbourne – Christchurch 3 weekly
Melbourne – Queenstown 6 weekly (7 weekly from 15NOV20)
Sydney – Auckland 7 weekly
Sydney – Queenstown 6 weekly (7 weekly from 15NOV20. First available flight for booking on 30NOV20)
Additional changes remain highly possible.