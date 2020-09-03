Alaska Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 02SEP20

Alaska Airlines during the month of September 2020 continues to focus service to Mexico for International flights, as well as flights to Vancouver. Planned operation as follows.

Los Angeles – Guadalajara 1 daily 737-900ER

Los Angeles – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo 1 weekly A320

Los Angeles – Loreto 2 weekly 737-900ER

Los Angeles – Los Cabos 11 weekly A320/737-900ER

Los Angeles – Mazatlan 1 weekly 737-900ER

Los Angeles – Manzanillo 1 weekly 737-900ER

Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta 1 daily A320

San Diego – Los Cabos 1 daily 737-900ER

San Diego – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly 737-900ER

San Jose CA – Los Cabos 1 daily A320

San Jose CA – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly 737-800

San Francisco – Los Cabos 1 daily A320

San Francisco – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly 737-800

Seattle – Vancouver 2 daily Embraer E175



A320 International service from San Jose and San Francisco resumed on 01AUG20.