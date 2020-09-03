Alaska Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 02SEP20

Alaska Airlines during the month of September 2020 continues to focus service to Mexico for International flights, as well as flights to Vancouver. Planned operation as follows.
Los Angeles – Guadalajara 1 daily 737-900ER
Los Angeles – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo 1 weekly A320
Los Angeles – Loreto 2 weekly 737-900ER
Los Angeles – Los Cabos 11 weekly A320/737-900ER
Los Angeles – Mazatlan 1 weekly 737-900ER
Los Angeles – Manzanillo 1 weekly 737-900ER
Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta 1 daily A320
San Diego – Los Cabos 1 daily 737-900ER
San Diego – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly 737-900ER
San Jose CA – Los Cabos 1 daily A320
San Jose CA – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly 737-800
San Francisco – Los Cabos 1 daily A320
San Francisco – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly 737-800
Seattle – Vancouver 2 daily Embraer E175
A320 International service from San Jose and San Francisco resumed on 01AUG20.