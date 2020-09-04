Air Canada NW20 International network suspensions as of 03SEP20

Air Canada in last week’s schedule update (late-August) filed additional changes to its planned International operation, for winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment sees the removal of following routes. These remains unchanged as of 03SEP20:
Calgary – Los Cabos
Calgary – Puerto Vallarta
Montreal – Holguin
Montreal – Port-au-Prince
Montreal – Puerto Plata
Montreal – Toulouse
Ottawa – Varadero
Toronto – Barcelona
Toronto – Belize City
Toronto – Copenhagen
Toronto – George Town
Toronto – Holguin
Toronto – Madrid
Toronto – Puerto Plata
Toronto – Quito
Toronto – Samana
Vancouver – Auckland
Vancouver – Melbourne
Vancouver – Orange County
The airline in May/June already removed following routes for winter season:
Toronto – Hartford
Toronto – Indianapolis
Toronto – San Jose CA
Toronto – Savannah