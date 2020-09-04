Air Canada NW20 International network suspensions as of 03SEP20

Air Canada in last week’s schedule update (late-August) filed additional changes to its planned International operation, for winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment sees the removal of following routes. These remains unchanged as of 03SEP20:



Calgary – Los Cabos

Calgary – Puerto Vallarta

Montreal – Holguin

Montreal – Port-au-Prince

Montreal – Puerto Plata

Montreal – Toulouse

Ottawa – Varadero

Toronto – Barcelona

Toronto – Belize City

Toronto – Copenhagen

Toronto – George Town

Toronto – Holguin

Toronto – Madrid

Toronto – Puerto Plata

Toronto – Quito

Toronto – Samana

Vancouver – Auckland

Vancouver – Melbourne

Vancouver – Orange County

The airline in May/June already removed following routes for winter season:

Toronto – Hartford

Toronto – Indianapolis

Toronto – San Jose CA

Toronto – Savannah