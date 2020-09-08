British Airways Nov/Dec 2020 London Heathrow European network changes as of 06SEP20

British Airways in recent schedule update adjusted planned European operation for the month of November and December 2020. The following weekly frequency is based on 15NOV20, based on OAG schedules comparison 12JUL20 vs 06SEP20.



Based on 15NOV20, London Heathrow departure sees reduction from 1334 to 778 weekly flights. As following list is based on week of 15NOV20, certain routes may see frequency variation on selected weeks during the period of 25OCT20 – 31DEC20.



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.



London Heathrow – Amsterdam Reduce from 61 to 38 weekly

London Heathrow – Athens Reduce from 20 to 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Barcelona Reduce from 60 to 36 weekly

London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse Reduce from 29 to 15 weekly

London Heathrow – Berlin Reduce from 49 to 28 weekly

London Heathrow – Billund Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Bologna Reduce from 21 to 13 weekly

London Heathrow – Brussels Reduce from 41 to 22 weekly

London Heathrow – Bucharest Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Budapest Reduce from 20 to 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Copenhagen Reduce from 37 to 24 weekly

London Heathrow – Dublin Reduce from 54 to 32 weekly

London Heathrow – Dusseldorf Reduce from 41 to 23 weekly

London Heathrow – Frankfurt Reduce from 39 to 22 weekly

London Heathrow – Geneva Reduce from 79 to 45 weekly

London Heathrow – Gibraltar Reduce from 9 to 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Gothenburg Reduce from 21 to 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Hamburg Reduce from 35 to 20 weekly

London Heathrow – Hannover Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Istanbul Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Krakow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Larnaca Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Lisbon Reduce from 28 to 15 weekly

London Heathrow – Luxembourg Reduce from 21 to 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Lyon Reduce from 21 to 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Madrid Reduce from 42 to 31 weekly

London Heathrow – Malaga Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Marseille Reduce from 20 to 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Milan Linate Reduce from 54 to 31 weekly

London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 13 to 8 weekly

London Heathrow – Moscow Domodedovo 13 weekly

London Heathrow – Munich Reduce from 46 to 26 weekly

London Heathrow – Nice Reduce from 35 to 19 weekly

London Heathrow – Oslo Reduce from 25 to 19 weekly

London Heathrow – Paris CDG Reduce from 47 to 30 weekly

London Heathrow – Pisa Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Prague Reduce from 34 to 18 weekly

London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Rome Reduce from 38 to 22 weekly

London Heathrow – Sofia Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 32 to 16 weekly

London Heathrow – Stuttgart Reduce from 12 to 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Tenerife South INCREASE from 1 to 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Toulouse Reduce from 21 to 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Valencia Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Venice Reduce from 9 to 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Vienna Reduce from 36 to 21 weekly

London Heathrow – Warsaw Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Zagreb Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Zurich Reduce from 46 to 27 weekly

On London Heathrow – Innsbruck route operating from December 2020, BA will increase service by 1 additional weekly flight. For instance, week of 13DEC20 displays 6 weekly, instead of 5. Planned London Heathrow – Grenoble seasonal service remains unchanged at 1 weekly in December.