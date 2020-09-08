American resumes Los Angeles – Sydney service from Nov 2020

American Airlines during the weekend of 06SEP20’s schedule update adjusted service to Australia. Planned Los Angeles – Sydney service resumption will now resume on 10NOV20, operating 4 weekly flights during Northern winter season. The oneWorld member previously planned to resume this route from 26MAR21.



For Northern winter season, this route will be operated by 777-300ER aircraft.



AA073 LAX2240 – 0900+2SYD 77W x146

AA072 SYD1115 – 0610LAX 77W x136