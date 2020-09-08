Air Cairo Sep 2020 regular operations as of 06SEP20

Air Cairo during the month of September 2020 schedules following regular operations, based on 06SEP20 OAG schedules. Planned operation as follows.

Cairo – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 07SEP20)
SM803 CAI1435 – 1830MXP 320 57
SM804 MXP1930 – 2315CAI 320 57

Hurghada – Belgrade 5 weekly A320
SM387 HRG0200 – 0530BEG 320 x14
SM388 BEG0630 – 1000GRG 320 x14

The airline intends to resume additional routes in October 2020.

