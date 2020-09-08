Juneyao Airlines this week schedules one-time charter to Libreville in Gabon, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline plans to operate Shanghai Pu Dong – Libreville – Nanjing route, with flying time up to 15.5 hrs. Flying distance from Shanghai to Libreville is 7578 miles, Libreville to Nanjing 7418 miles.
HO1615 PVG2300 – 0730+1LBV 789 09SEP20
HO1616 LBV2230 – 2050+1NKG 789 10SEP20
Juneyao Airlines schedules one-time charter to Gabon in early-Sep 2020
