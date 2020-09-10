Central Mountain Air extends Calgary / Vancouver service into Fall 2020

Canadian carrier Central Mountain Air has extended limited-time service for Calgary and Vancouver into Fall season. The airline’s Calgary – Kelowna and Vancouver – Kamloops service were previously scheduled to operate for 4-week period until early-September 2020, however the airline has extended service until October and November respectively.

Calgary – Kelowna 10AUG20 – 01OCT20 1 weekly Beechcraft 1900
9M788 YYC0645 – 0700YLW BEH 1
9M787 YLW1800 – 2015YYC BEH 4

Vancouver – Kamloops 10AUG20 – 05NOV20 1 weekly Beechcraft 1900
9M734 YVR0600 – 0710YLW BEH 1
9M738 YLW1750 – 1900YVR BEH 4

