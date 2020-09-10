Brasilian carrier GOL in October 2020 plans to resume regular International service, based on OAG schedules as of 06SEP20 and GDS schedules as of 09SEP20. The airline intends to resume Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Montevideo service as early as 09OCT20, operating 3 times weekly with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
G37630 GRU1020 – 1300MVD 738 135
G37631 MVD1530 – 1755GRU 738 135
GOL plans International service resumption from Oct 2020
