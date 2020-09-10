Royal Brunei NW20 network changes as of 09SEP20

Royal Brunei in late-August 2020 filed network changes, as the airline removes 2 routes. The following routes will not be resumed when the airline gradually resumes normal operation, including flights in 2021.



Bandar Seri Begawan – Brisbane 4 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Denpasar 5 weekly



Additional changes may be filed in the next few months. The airline’s service operation to Borneo by RB Link (operated by Malindo Air ATR72) is currently suspended until 30NOV20 inclusive.