KLM Nov 2020 South East Asia / Taiwan routing changes as of 09SEP20

KLM this week extended Asia routing adjustment into first week of December 2020, as the airline’s operation to South East Asia and Taiwan consolidates to 1-stop service via Bangkok. As of 09SEP20, the airline has yet to finish schedule update, but following routing has been reflected at time of booking.



Additional changes may occur as early as later today.



Amsterdam – Bangkok – Jakarta 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 3 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 26OCT20 – 05DEC20 3 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Manila 25OCT20 – 05DEC20 4 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 4 weekly 777-300ER



The airline also filed additional update on/after 06DEC20. Due to incomplete schedule update, some destinations are listing 2 daily flights. Further adjustment is expected.