Serene Air begins A330-200 service from mid-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Pakistani carrier Serene Air over the weekend launched Airbus A330-200 revenue service, operating Karachi – Islamabad route. From 11SEP20, 1 of 3 daily service sees the A330 operating, instead of Boeing 737-800.

ER504 KHI1800 – 2000ISB 332 D
ER505 ISB2115 – 2315KHI 332 D

