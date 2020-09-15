TAP Air Portugal NS21 Porto operation changes as of 13SEP20

TAP Air Portugal in recent schedule update changes to Intercontinental operation from Porto, for Northern summer 2021 season. Planned changes as of 13SEP20, based on comparison to schedule listing as of 16AUG20, as follows.



Porto – Ilha do Sal Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, A319 operating

Porto – Newark Reduce from 6 weekly (7 weekly from 15JUN21) to 2 weekly, A330-900neo operating. 3rd weekly with A321neo from 15JUN21

Porto – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 16JUN21 A330-900neo continues to operate 2 weekly, instead of planned 3

Porto – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-900neo replaces -200

Separately, following European service to/from Porto also see service reduction:

Porto – Amsterdam 1 daily service cancelled

Porto – Funchal Reduce from 16-21 to 14 weekly, A319 operating

Porto – Madrid 4 daily (6 daily from 30JUN21) cancelled

Porto – Milan Malpensa 1 daily cancelled

Porto – Zurich Reduce from 11-14 to 7 weekly, A319 operating



Additional changes to be filed in the next few months.