Philippine Airlines NW20 Preliminary International operations as of 15SEP20

Philippine Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes to its planned International operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 15SEP20, planned operation (excluding Mainland China routes) as follows. Due to various travel restrictions and market condition, additional changes remain possible. Certain routes may see reservation not available on selected dates.



Note specific dates listed below is based on Manila departure.



Cebu – Bangkok 3 weekly (no changes)

Cebu – Los Angeles Service resumption since 2017, PR to operate on 09JAN21, 06FEB21, 20FEB21, and 1 weekly from 06MAR21 (reduce from planned 3 weekly)

Cebu – Nagoya Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Cebu – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 05DEC20)

Cebu – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly (no changes)

Cebu – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Clark – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly until 31DEC20

Manila – Auckland Service operates on following dates: 19NOV20, 17DEC20, 20DEC20, and 2 weekly from 03JAN21 (Reduce from 3 weekly)

Manila – Bangkok Reduce from 25 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20) until 31DEC20

Manila – Brisbane Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly until 31DEC20

Manila – Busan 7 weekly (no changes)

Manila – Dammam Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Denpasar Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20) until 31DEC20

Manila – Doha Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Dubai Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (Except 13DEC20 – 31JAN21)

Manila – Fukuoka Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Guam Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Hanoi Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly (2 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 8 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Hong Kong Reduce from 35 to 14 weekly (21 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Honolulu Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Jakarta Reduce from 10 to 2 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20) until 31DEC20

Manila – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20, 7 weekly from 01JAN21)

Manila – London Heathrow Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 05DEC20)

Manila – Los Angeles Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20, 10 weekly from 11DEC20)

Manila – Macau Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Manila – Melbourne Service to resume on 01JAN21, reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Manila – Nagoya Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – New York JFK Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 06DEC20)

Manila – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (11 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Perth Planned service resumption since August 2013 is now scheduled from 29MAR21

Manila – Phnom Penh Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly (2 weekly from 07DEC20

Manila – Port Moresby Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (1 weekly from 01DEC20) until 28DEC20

Manila – Riyadh Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – San Francisco Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 20NOV20, 7 weekly from 15DEC20)

Manila – Sapporo New Chitose Service to resume on 21DEC20, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Manila – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly (no changes)

Manila – Singapore Reduce from 28 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Sydney Service operates on following dates: 13DEC20, 20DEC20, 22DEC20, and 5 weekly (reduced from 6) from 01JAN21

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20) until 31DEC20

Manila – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (10 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly (10 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Toronto Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Vancouver Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly until 30NOV20