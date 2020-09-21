Garuda Indonesia NW20 Australia operations as of 18SEP20

Garuda Indonesia in recent schedule update filed changes to its planned Australia operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20. Planned operation as of 18SEP20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, pending on latest travel restriction development.
Denpasar – Melbourne eff 02DEC20 2 weekly A330-300
Denpasar – Perth eff 03DEC20 2 weekly 737-800
Denpasar – Sydney eff 03DEC20 2 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Melbourne 2 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Perth 2 weekly 737-800
Jakarta – Sydney 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 02DEC20)
