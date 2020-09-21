Biman Bangladesh Airlines Oct 2020 London routing changes

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in October 2020 is adjusting operational routing to London Heathrow, as the airline schedules Dhaka – Sylhet – London Heathrow vv, instead of Dhaka – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route once weekly on Sundays.

BG001 DAC0915 – 1000ZYL1115 – 1650LHR 789 7
BG202 LHR1820 – 0940+1ZYL1040+1 – 1120+1DAC 789 7


