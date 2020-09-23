Delta NW20 Intercontinental operation changes as of 20SEP20

Delta earlier this month filed additional changes to its Intercontinental operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, as the airline cancels additional European service, along with additional frequency reduction, compared to last update reported on 23AUG20.
Planned changes as of 20SEP20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, note this list does not include changes to Mexico, Caribbean and Central America.
Atlanta – Bogota 24OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, 767-400ER replaces -300ER, 1 daily (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly 24OCT20 – 28NOV20)
Atlanta – Cartagena Seasonal service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 1 daily from 19DEC20, 1 weekly from 09JAN21)
Atlanta – Lagos 4 weekly A330-200 (Peak season increase to daily 14DEC20 – 08JAN21. As of 22SEP20, schedule shows daily, however only 4 weekly open for reservation)
Atlanta – Lima 24OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
Atlanta – Munich Service remains cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 weekly 767-400ER to 3 weekly A330-300)
Atlanta – Quito eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER replaces 757 (Aircraft adjustment unchanged. Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly 25OCT20 – 30NOV20)
Boston – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-400ER operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
Boston – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: Reduce from 5 weekly A330-300 to 4 weekly 767-400ER)
Detroit – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A350-900XWB service tentatively scheduled until 30NOV20
Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01DEC20 1 daily A350-900XWB (Previous plan: eff 25OCT20)
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 25OCT20 Service resumption, 4 weekly A330-300 (Previously listed as suspended)
New York JFK – Accra 767-300ER service increases from 4 to 7 weekly from 29SEP20 (Previous plan: daily during the period of 12DEC20 – 11JAN21)
New York JFK – Barcelona Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating
New York JFK – Bogota eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER replaces 757 (Aircraft adjustment unchanged. Previously to resume from 25OCT20)
New York JFK – Brussels Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 767-400ER operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
New York JFK – Dakar Increase from 2 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating (5 weekly from 04DEC20; Previous plan: 3 weekly)
New York JFK – Dublin Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
New York JFK – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
New York JFK – Madrid A330-300 replaces 767-300ER, reduce from 5 to 3 weekly until 30NOV20. Service increases from 5 to 6 weekly from 02DEC20
New York JFK – Rome Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 767-400ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)
New York JFK – Tel Aviv
eff 12DEC20 2nd daily service resumes with A330-300 (Previously not highlighted)
eff 15JAN21 DL234/235 A330-900neo replaces -300 (Previously reported)
New York JFK – Zurich A330-300 replaces 767-400ER, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
Seattle – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 weekly (5 weekly 04JAN21 – 26MAR21) to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)
Seattle – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A330-900neo service tentatively scheduled until 30NOV20
Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01DEC20 1 daily A330-900neo (Previous plan: eff 25OCT20)
Previously reported changes:
Atlanta – Amsterdam 2 daily A330-300
Atlanta – Brussels Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Dusseldorf Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating
Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta eff 13DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating. Cape Town is a service resumption. Service to South Africa originally scheduled to resume from 24OCT20
Atlanta – London Heathrow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 replaces 767-400ER
Atlanta – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300
Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Atlanta – Rome Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Santiago de Chile 24OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-400ER operating
Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 24OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating
Atlanta – Seoul Incheon 24OCT20 – 04JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. A350-900XWB operating
Boston – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300
Boston – Dublin Service during winter season cancelled until 13MAR21. Service resumes on 14MAR21 with 5 weekly 767-300ER, instead of 1 daily 757
Cincinnati – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – Amsterdam Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
Detroit – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – Frankfurt Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300
Detroit – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A350-900XWB
Detroit – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Honolulu – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NW20
Honolulu – Osaka Kansai Service remains cancelled in NW20
Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, replacing Tokyo Narita. Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Indianapolis – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Los Angeles – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NW20
Los Angeles – Sydney 25OCT20 – 21DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon Service remains cancelled in NW20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda Service remains cancelled in NW20
New York JFK – Amsterdam Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating (A330-900neo operates from 01DEC20)
New York JFK – Athens Service resumes on 02MAR21, 5 weekly A330-300 in March 2021
New York JFK – Edinburgh Service remains cancelled in NW20
New York JFK – Lisbon Service resumes on 02MAR21, 5 weekly 767-300ER, replacing 757
New York JFK – London Heathrow Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 767-400ER operating
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating
New York JFK – Mumbai Planned service resumption from 10DEC20 cancelled
New York JFK – Paris CDG Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating
Orlando – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20
Portland OR – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20
Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda Service remains cancelled in NW20
Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Salt Lake City – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20
Salt Lake City – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20
Salt Lake City – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Seattle – Amsterdam A330-900neo replaces -300, 1 daily
Seattle – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NW20
Seattle – Seoul Incheon 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-900neo operating
Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-900neo operating
Seoul Incheon – Manila Planned new route from 25OCT20 unchanged, 1 daily A330-900neo
