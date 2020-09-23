Qatar Airways NW20 operation changes as of 22SEP20

Qatar Airways this week begins filing changes to its Northern winter 2020/21 schedule, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. As of 22SEP20, initial changes covering following routes. Other routes will also see operational changes filed in the next few days.



Doha – Athens Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating (777-300ER from 22JAN21 to 28FEB21. Various aircraft from 01MAR21)

Doha – Barcelona Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, 787-8 operating (11 weekly A350-900XWB from 17DEC20)

Doha – Belgrade

25OCT20 – 14DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

eff 16DEC20 A321 replaces A320, 1 daily



Doha – Berlin 01NOV20 – 14DEC20 Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 5 weekly A350-900XWB (Berlin Brandenburg service commences on 01NOV20, replacing Tegel)

Doha – Boston 4 of 7 weekly operated by A350-900XWB, replacing 777-300ER (1 daily A350 from 17DEC20)

Doha – Brussels Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB

Doha – Bucharest – Sofia Routing maintained in NW20, A320 operates 4 weekly until 14DEC20, 7 weekly from 16DEC20. This replaces terminator service to Bucharest (14 weekly) and Sofia (11 weekly)

Doha – Budapest Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 14DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – Casablanca 787-8/A350-900XWB operates 1 daily, replacing A350 only

Doha – Cebu Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (Previously Cebu schedule in winter season was listed as 3 weekly from 02DEC20)

Doha – Chicago O’Hare A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Copenhagen Reduce from 18 to 10 weekly, 787-8 operating (11 weekly 777-300ER/787-8 from 17DEC20)

Doha – Denpasar Service tentatively to resume on 01JAN21

Doha – Dublin Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Frankfurt 2 daily A350-900XWB/777-300ER, replacing 777-300ER only

Doha – Helsinki 25OCT20 – 14DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A320/350 operating

Doha – Hong Kong 1 of 2 daily operated by A350-900XWB, replacing 777-300ER (2 daily A350-900XWB from 01DEC20, except selected dates)

Doha – Kuala Lumpur 25OCT20 – 15DEC20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Doha – Larnaca Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 16DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily (1 daily A350-900XWB and 3 daily 777-300ER)

Doha – Madrid Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (787-8 operates 3 of 10 weekly from 15DEC20)

Doha – Manchester Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777/787/A350

Doha – Miami eff 19DEC20 4 of 7 weekly operated by A350-900XWB, replacing -1000XWB

Doha – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly (14 weekly from 15DEC20), A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Montreal eff 01NOV20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly

Doha – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 3 to 1 daily (10 weekly from 16DEC20), A320/321 operating

Doha – Munich

25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

eff 17DEC20 Service returns to 14 weekly, 1 of 2 daily continue to be operated by A350-900XWB until 28FEB21



Doha – New York JFK QR703/704 5 of 7 weekly operated by A350-900XWB, replacing -1000XWB (daily A350-900XWB from 01DEC20; Overall New York service remains at 2 daily)

Doha – Oslo Reduce from 10 weekly (14 weekly from 02DEC20) to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating. 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB for the period of 22JAN21 – 06FEB21

Doha – Paris CDG 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Doha – Rome Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (10 weekly 777-300ER/787-8 from 16DEC20)

Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (Previously reported, Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza sector closed for reservation)

Doha – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 14 weekly (18 weekly from 01JAN21) to 10 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Tokyo Narita A350 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (From 25OCT20 to 15DEC20, 3 of 7 weekly operated by A350-900XWB instead of -1000XWB)

Doha – Vienna Reduce from 17 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 16DEC20), 787-8 operating

Doha – Warsaw Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 16JAN21), A320 operating

Doha – Washington Dulles 1 daily A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER (Except selected dates until 31JAN21). 3 of 7 weekly operated by A350-900XWB from 01FEB21

Doha – Windhoek Tentative increase from 4 to 6 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Zagreb Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 14DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – Zurich Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating