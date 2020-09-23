JetBlue expands Hartford network in 4Q20

JetBlue Airways yesterday (22SEP20) announced network expansion for Hartford, as the airline introduces 4 Trans-continental and International routes. Planned new routes scheduled in the 4th quarter of 2020 as follows.
Hartford – Cancun eff 19NOV20 1 daily A320
B61121 BDL0930 – 1346CUN 320 D
B61122 CUN1445 – 1825BDL 320 D
Hartford – Las Vegas eff 18DEC20 1 daily A320
B62081 BDL0800 – 1042LAS 320 D
B62082 LAS1200 – 1938BDL 320 D
Hartford – Los Angeles eff 18DEC20 1 daily A320
B6067 BDL1815 – 2138LAX 320 D
B61268 LAX0900 – 1702BDL 320 D
Hartford – San Francisco eff 18DEC20 1 daily A320
B62553 BDL1830 – 2154SFO 320 D
B62454 SFO0900 – 1720BDL 320 D
