Pobeda earlier this week added new domestic service from St. Petersburg, where the airline operates St. Petersburg – Yaroslavl route 3 times weekly from 22SEP20, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 01OCT20 – 24OCT20.
DP585 LED1430 – 1555IAR 738 4
DP585 LED1650 – 1815IAR 738 2
DP585 LED1750 – 1915IAR 738 7
DP586 IAR1630 – 1755LED 738 4
DP586 IAR1850 – 2015LED 738 2
DP586 IAR1950 – 2115LED 738 7
Pobeda adds St. Petersburg – Yaroslavl service from late-Sep 2020
Posted
Pobeda earlier this week added new domestic service from St. Petersburg, where the airline operates St. Petersburg – Yaroslavl route 3 times weekly from 22SEP20, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 01OCT20 – 24OCT20.