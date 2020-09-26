Ukraine International resumes London Heathrow service in mid-Dec 2020

Ukraine International Airlines from mid-December 2020 plans to resume Kyiv Borispil – London Heathrow route, previously served in summer 2007. During winter schedule, the airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights from 17DEC20, with Embraer E190 aircraft.



PS117 KBP0950 – 1125LHR E90 467

PS118 LHR1220 – 1740KBP E90 467



During Christmas and New Year period, the airline schedules Boeing 737 service on selected flights. The airline will continue to operate Kyiv Borispil – London Gatwick service 5 times weekly during winter schedule. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on latest development on travel restrictions.