United Airlines during the weekend of 25SEP20’s schedule update opened reservation for additional routes to Hawaii, announced earlier this month. Following service is scheduled to commence from June 2021.
Chicago O’Hare – Kona eff 03JUN21 4 weekly 787-8 (UA previously operated Chicago – Kahului – Kona – Chicago until April 2013)
UA066 ORD1015 – 1435KOA 788 x123
UA067 KOA1705 – 0610+1ORD 788 x123
Newark – Kahului eff 03JUN21 4 weekly 767-300ER
UA042 EWR0810 – 1305OGG 763 x123
UA043 OGG1440 – 0610+1EWR 763 x123
United adds new Hawaii routes from June 2021
Posted
United Airlines during the weekend of 25SEP20’s schedule update opened reservation for additional routes to Hawaii, announced earlier this month. Following service is scheduled to commence from June 2021.