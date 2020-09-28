Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands schedules Holidays service to Iceland in W20

By Jim Liu

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands during Christmas and New Year period plans to resume Vagar/Faroe Islands – Reykjavik Keflavik route on limited time basis, with 3 round-trip flights scheduled, on board Airbus A320/320neo aircraft. Service to operate on Mondays during the period of 21DEC20 – 04JAN21.

RC401 FAE0915 – 1045KEF 320 1
RC402 KEF1130 – 1255FAE 320 1