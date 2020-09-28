Emirates NW20 A380 operations as of 25SEP20

Emirates Airlines last week multiple schedule updates for its planned Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. For Northern winter 2020/21 season, the airline’s A380 aircraft will see 3-class aircraft operates following service.



Additional changes remain possible.



Dubai – Cairo 4 weekly

Dubai – Guangzhou 2 weekly

Dubai – Jeddah eff 01DEC20 2 daily

Dubai – London Heathrow 2 daily (Planned 3rd daily as EK007/008 from 01DEC20 has been removed)

Dubai – Manchester eff 02DEC20 6 weekly

Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo 2 weekly

Dubai – Paris CDG 1 daily