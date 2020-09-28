Qatar Airways in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting operational schedule on Doha – Seoul Incheon route, reflected in last week’s schedule update. From Doha, service to be operated by Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft from 01NOV20 to 15DEC20, replacing Boeing 777-300ER.
QR858 DOH0210 – 1655ICN 359 D
QR859 ICN0035 – 0515DOH 359 D
Qatar Airways 4Q20 Seoul aircraft changes
Posted
Qatar Airways in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting operational schedule on Doha – Seoul Incheon route, reflected in last week’s schedule update. From Doha, service to be operated by Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft from 01NOV20 to 15DEC20, replacing Boeing 777-300ER.