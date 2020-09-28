American Airlines NS21 Intercontinental operations as of 27SEP20

American Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes to planned Northern summer 2021 operation for International routes. As of 27SEP20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes will be filed in the next few months,



Boston – London Heathrow eff 27MAR21 Service resumption since March 2013, 1 daily 777-200ER (Originally scheduled from March 2020)

Charlotte – Munich eff 27MAR21 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 27MAR21 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-300ER

Miami – Barcelona eff 27MAR21 Service resumption, 787-8 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

New York JFK – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Service cancelled in NS21



Previously reported adjustment:

Charlotte – Barcelona Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Charlotte – Dublin eff 06MAY21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (service resumption)

Charlotte – Frankfurt eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (service resumption)

Charlotte – Madrid eff 27MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (service resumption)

Charlotte – Paris CDG Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Charlotte – Rome Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest Planned new 4 weekly service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow Planned new 5 weekly service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Chicago O’Hare – Prague Planned new 5 weekly service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Munich Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Miami – Buenos Aires eff 27MAR21 2nd daily service operated by 787-8, replacing 777-200ER

Miami – Lima eff 28MAR21 A321 operates 3 daily. Planned 1 of 3 daily by 787-8 cancelled

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Athens eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Barcelona eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel Planned new 1 daily service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Philadelphia – Budapest Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Philadelphia – Casablanca Planned new 3 weekly service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik Planned new 1 daily service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Philadelphia – Edinburgh eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Lisbon eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Paris CDG eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Prague eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 03JUN21 A321neo replaces 757, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Rome eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Shannon eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Venice eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Seattle – London Heathrow eff 27MAR21 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER

Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 27MAR21 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER