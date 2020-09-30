Corsair resumes Dzaoudzi service from Dec 2020

French carrier Corsair from December 2020 plans to resume service to Mayotte, previously served until September 2018. From 12DEC20, the airline’s Airbus A330-200/-300 aircraft will operate Paris Orly – St. Denis de la Reunion – Dzaoudzi route, twice weekly.



Corsair’s new Airbus A330-900neo is expected to make its debut on this route on 23JAN21 (Paris departure). Initially the A330-900neo will be served one-time during Northern winter season. For Northern summer 2021 season, the A330-900neo will replace -200/-300 aircraft from 18MAY21, while overall service increases to 3 weekly from 24JUN21 to 14SEP21.



Following schedule is effective 29JAN21 – 27MAR21.



SS772 ORY2120 – 1145+1RUN1335+1 – 1445+1DZA 330 15

SS773 DZA1630 – 1945RUN2200 – 0735+1ORY 330 26