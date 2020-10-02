Lufthansa in Northern summer 2021 season plans expand flight offerings to resort destinations, as Mombasa and Zanzibar joins the airline’s network. Service to The Maldives will also extend to year-round, reflected in yesterday’s (01OCT20) schedule update.
Frankfurt – Male Service extends to year-round, 2 weekly A330-300 during Northern summer season
LH704 FRA2005 – 0855+1MLE 333 26
LH705 MLE1050 – 1805FRA 333 37
Frankfurt – Mombasa – Zanzibar eff 31MAR21 2 weekly A330-300
LH592 FRA1830 – 0405+1MBA0535+1 – 0630+1ZNZ 333 36
LH593 ZNZ0850 – 0945MBA1115 – 1855FRA 333 47
Lufthansa adds Mombasa / Zanzibar service; Maldives extends to year-round in NS21
Posted
Lufthansa in Northern summer 2021 season plans expand flight offerings to resort destinations, as Mombasa and Zanzibar joins the airline’s network. Service to The Maldives will also extend to year-round, reflected in yesterday’s (01OCT20) schedule update.