Turkish Airlines continues to delay Newark / Vancouver service to Jan 2021

Turkish Airlines as of 01OCT20 further postpones planned service for Newark and Vancouver, previously scheduled from late-November and early-December 2020. Latest tentative launch date for both destinations has been re-scheduled to 01JAN21 and 03JAN21 respectively, although further changes remain likely.
Istanbul – Newark eff 01JAN21 1 daily A330-300
TK029 IST1850 – 2220EWR 333 D
TK030 EWR0015 – 1810IST 333 D
Istanbul – Vancouver eff 03JAN21 3 weekly 787-9
TK075 IST1530 – 1635YVR 789 247
TK076 YVR1805 – 1635+1IST 789 247
