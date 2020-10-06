LATAM Brasil expands Boeing 777 domestic network in NW20

By Jim Liu

Posted

LATAM Airlines Brasil in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to expand Boeing 777-300ER service on domestic routes, which will be placed on additional 4 routes. Planned additional 777 domestic service as follows, note last minute changes remain likely.

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belem 01NOV20 – 30NOV20 / 19DEC20 – 28DEC20 2 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Fortaleza eff 01NOV20 4-5 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Manaus eff 01NOV20 1 daily
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Porto Alegre 05DEC20 – 26DEC20 2 weekly (Also scheduled on 25MAR21 / 27MAR21)

The 777-300ER is also scheduled on Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Recife route from 04NOV20, 1-2 weekly.


