SriLankan Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to operate regular service to South Korea. The oneWorld member’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates Colombo – Seoul Incheon route once a week, effective 04NOV20. The airline operated this route on 01JUL20, 23SEP20 and 30SEP20.
UL470 CMB2145 – 0915+1ICN 332 3
UL471 ICN0130 – 0620CMB 332 5
SriLankan Airlines adds Seoul service in W20
