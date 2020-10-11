Eurowings moves forward Beirut / Erbil launch to late-Dec 2020

Eurowings last week opened reservation for its planned new service to The Middle East. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline plans to offer service to Beirut and Erbil. Service launch has been moved forward to late-December 2020, upon the opening of ticket sales. Revised operation as follows.



Berlin – Beirut eff 19DEC20 2 weekly A320

EW8980 BER0825 – 1325BEY 320 2

EW8980 BER1205 – 1705BEY 320 6



EW8981 BEY1430 – 1745BER 320 2

EW8981 BEY1815 – 2130BER 320 6



Dusseldorf – Beirut eff 22DEC20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly A320 from 02JAN21)

EW9980 DUS1130 – 1645BEY 320 2

EW9980 DUS1205 – 1720BEY 320 6



EW9981 BEY1800 – 2150DUS 320 2

EW9981 BEY1835 – 2225DUS 320 6



Dusseldorf – Erbil eff 19DEC20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly A320 from 12JAN21)

EW9978 DUS0730 – 1415EBL 320 26

EW9979 EBL1515 – 1825DUS 320 26



Stuttgart – Beirut eff 02FEB21 1 weekly A320

EW2980 STR1015 – 1500BEY 32A 2

EW2981 BEY1600 – 1925STR 32A 2