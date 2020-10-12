Pakistan International intends to resume Beijing service in Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Pakistan International Airlines in recent schedule update intends to resume service to Mainland China, as early as 07NOV20. Current schedule listing shows the airline’s Islamabad – Beijing Capital service resumes on 07NOV20, however reservation remains unavailable.

Further changes remain likely.

PK854 ISB1700 – 0130+1PEK 772 6
PK855 PEK0530 – 0900ISB 772 7

