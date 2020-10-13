Aerolineas Argentinas Nov 2020 International operations as of 12OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Aerolineas Argentinas during the month of November 2020 continues to operate reduced International service, as of 12OCT20. Planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain likely.

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Madrid 1 weekly A330-200
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Miami 4 weekly A330-200 (3 weekly from 09NOV20)
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santa Cruz 1 weekly 737-800
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 737-800
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 4 weekly

