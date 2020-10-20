Georgian Airways during the month of November 2020 schedules following service, based on schedule listing as of 18OCT20. Planned operation remains subject to change.
Tbilisi – Amsterdam 2 weekly 737
Tbilisi – Berlin 3 weekly E190
Tbilisi – Paris CDG 2 weekly 737
Tbilisi – Vienna 1 weekly E190
Georgian Airways Nov 2020 operations as of 18OCT20
