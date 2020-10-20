TUI Airways Dec 2020/Jan 2021 Manchester – Toulouse aircraft changes

TUI Airways during Christmas and New Year period plans temporary aircraft changes on Manchester – Toulouse route, where the airline plans to operate Boeing 767 aircraft between 20DEC20 and 03JAN21, instead of Boeing 757. This route is served once weekly during this period.



TOM2722 MAN0715 – 1020TLS 76W 7

TOM2723 TLS1130 – 1240MAN 76W 7