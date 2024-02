Shortlists announced for the Routes Americas Awards

Voted for and judged by airlines, the airport and destination categories recognise the organisations that have delivered exceptional route development marketing activities.

Under 5 million

Abbotsford International Airport

Curacao-Hato International Airport

Aeropuerto Internacional de Queretaro

Medellin International Airport - José María Córdova

Syracuse Hancock International Airport

5-20 million

Aeropuerto Internacional Ministro Pistarini, Ezeiza

Calgary International Airport

Edmonton International Airport

Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Punta Cana International Airport

Over 20 million

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Destination

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

Bonaire Tourism Board

Cartagena Tourist Board

Curacao Tourist Board

Destination Canada

Voted for by airports and destinations, the airline category focuses on the importance of partnership in achieving successful and profitable routes.

Airline

Air Canada

American Airlines

Azul Linhas Aereas

Copa Airlines

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes