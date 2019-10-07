Biman Bangladesh adds Madinah / Manchester service in W19

Biman Bangladesh Airlines last week opened reservation for 2 destinations in winter 2019/20 season, including a service resumption. Planned service as follows.
Dhaka – Madinah eff 28OCT19 3 weekly 787-8, new route operating on regular basis
BG037 DAC1315 – 1730MED 788 136
BG038 MED1915 – 0425+1DAC 788 136
Dhaka – Manchester – Sylhet – Dhaka eff 04JAN20 3 weekly 787-8. Manchester last served until October 2012
BG007 DAC1230 – 1800MAN 267
BG208 MAN2000 – 1200+1ZYL1300+1 – 1340+1DAC 788 267
