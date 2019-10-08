Pakistan International W19 Middle East service resumptions

By Jim Liu

Posted

Pakistan International Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to resume 5 routes to the Middle East, reflected in recent schedule updates. Planned service resumption includes the following.

Faisalabad – Dubai eff 31OCT19 2 weekly, service resumption since December 2013
PK223 LYP0100 – 0300DXB 320 46
PK224 DXB0401 – 0800LYP 320 6
PK224 DXB0401 – 0801LYP 320 4

Multan – Dubai eff 28OCT19 2 weekly, service resumption since October 2015
PK221 MUX0930 – 1130DXB 320 14
PK222 DXB1245 – 1645MUX 320 14
 
Multan – Riyadh eff 27OCT19 2 weekly, service resumption since May 2016
PK775 MUX2025 – 2245RUH 320 37
PK776 RUH2345 – 0550+1MUX 320 37

Quetta – Jeddah eff 29OCT19 2 weekly A320, the airline previously operated one-way from Jeddah until October 2016, as well as week of 28AUG19
PK767 UET0710 – 1010JED 320 26
PK768 JED1210 – 1820UET 320 26

Sialkot – Kuwait eff 27OCT19 2 weekly A320, service resumption since March 2018
PK239 SKT2135 – 2355KWI 320 47
PK240 KWI0055 – 0655SKT 320 15

