Pakistan International Dec 2019 Europe routing changes

By Jim Liu

Pakistan International Airlines in the week of 06OCT19’s OAG schedules update filed additional changes to its planned European service changes, effective December 2019.

In last week’s report, Airlineroute states the airline is reducing Barcelona service from 2 to 1 weekly, which is no longer correct, as the airline filed additional new routing.

Islamabad – Paris CDG – Milan Malpensa – Islamabad eff 08DEC19 1 weekly 777-200ER
PK769 ISB0950 – 1400CDG1530 – 1655MXP 772 7
PK770 CDG1530 – 1655MXP1825 – 0520+1ISB 772 7

Lahore – Barcelona – Paris CDG – Lahore eff 03DEC19 1 weekly 777-200ER
PK733 LHE1115 – 1550BCN1720 – 1910CDG 772 2
PK734 BCN1720 – 1910CDG2020 – 0820+1LHE 772 2

Sialkot – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona – Sialkot eff 05DEC19 1 weekly 777-200ER
PK719 SKT1005 – 1400MXP1530 – 1715BCN 772 4
PK720 MXP1530 – 1715BCN1900 – 0640+1SKT 772 4

The airline from 03DEC19 no longer operates following:
1 weekly Islamabad – Paris CDG – Barcelona – Sialkot
1 weekly Islamabad – Milan Malpensa – Paris CDG – Islamabad (Day 5)
1 weekly Lahore – Milan Malpensa – Paris CDG – Lahore (Day 2)
1 weekly Sialkot – Paris CDG – Barcelona – Islamabad

