InterJet schedules Cartagena launch in late-Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Mexican low-cost carrier InterJet from November 2019 is launching its 3rd route to Colombia, where the airline opened reservation for Mexico City – Cartagena route. From 22NOV19, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly.

4O2788 MEX0740 – 1255CTG 320 x246
4O2789 CTG1355 – 1720MEX 320 x246

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.