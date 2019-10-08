InterJet schedules Cartagena launch in late-Nov 2019

Mexican low-cost carrier InterJet from November 2019 is launching its 3rd route to Colombia, where the airline opened reservation for Mexico City – Cartagena route. From 22NOV19, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly.
4O2788 MEX0740 – 1255CTG 320 x246
4O2789 CTG1355 – 1720MEX 320 x246
