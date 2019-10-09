China Eastern Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to resume Hefei – Hong Kong route, last served until October 2016. The Skyteam member plans to operate 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft from 28OCT19.
MU769 HFE1200 – 1455HKG 320 x357
MU770 HKG1555 – 1805HFE 320 x357
China Eastern resumes Hefei – Hong Kong service in Oct 2019
Posted
China Eastern Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to resume Hefei – Hong Kong route, last served until October 2016. The Skyteam member plans to operate 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft from 28OCT19.