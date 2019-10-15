Hainan Airlines plans Lianyungang – Osaka service from late-Nov 2019

Hainan Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 schedules another new route to Osaka, with the scheduling of Lianyungang – Osaka Kansai nonstop flight. Operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the airline plans 2 weekly flights from 25NOV19.
HU7905 LYG1145 – 1515KIX 738 13
HU7906 KIX1655 – 1830LYG 738 1
HU7906 KIX1755 – 1930LYG 738 3
