Spirit Airlines expands Austin / Nashville network in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Spirit Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans additional new routes launch, mainly focusing on Austin and Nashville. Planned new routes include the following.

Austin – Cancun eff 26FEB20 4 weekly A320
Austin – Nashville eff 26MAR20 1 daily A320
Austin – Newark eff 26MAR20 1 daily A320
Nashville – Cancun eff 27FEB20 3 weekly A320
Nashville – Newark eff 12MAR20 1 daily A320
Nashville – Fort Lauderdale eff 13FEB20 1 daily A320
Nashville – Los Angeles eff 12MAR20 1 daily A320

Separately, Nashville – Orlando service has moved forward to 11OCT19, instead of 05NOV19. Overall service increases from 7 to 10 weekly from 27FEB20.