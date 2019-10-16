Spirit Airlines expands Austin / Nashville network in 1Q20

Spirit Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans additional new routes launch, mainly focusing on Austin and Nashville. Planned new routes include the following.
Austin – Cancun eff 26FEB20 4 weekly A320
Austin – Nashville eff 26MAR20 1 daily A320
Austin – Newark eff 26MAR20 1 daily A320
Nashville – Cancun eff 27FEB20 3 weekly A320
Nashville – Newark eff 12MAR20 1 daily A320
Nashville – Fort Lauderdale eff 13FEB20 1 daily A320
Nashville – Los Angeles eff 12MAR20 1 daily A320
Separately, Nashville – Orlando service has moved forward to 11OCT19, instead of 05NOV19. Overall service increases from 7 to 10 weekly from 27FEB20.
